CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has tested positive for COVID-19 and has since gone into self isolation.

Siliya, who is also Information Minister, shared the news in a short video posted on her official Twitter handle, @Dora_Siliya.

The Minister said although she has tested positive, she was not feeling ill and remained asymptomatic.

“Despite taking all the necessary precautions, yesterday I did test positive for COVID-19 and I immediately went into self isolation. I am asymptomatic, I don’t feel ill but I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have since alerted the Ministry of Health, I have given them all my contacts especially in the last 10 days. Health officials will be contacting you. I urge you to remain calm. Work with the health officials so that we keep you and your family safe,” said Siliya.

