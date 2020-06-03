Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa speaks at Civic Centre’s Nakatindi grounds during his installation on August 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka are investigating an assault case where Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa is alleged to have assaulted Memorial Park general manager Lawrence Nsoma.

In statement, Tuesday, police spokesperson Katongo stated that the alleged incident happened at Sampa’s residence in Nyumba Yanga around 20:30 hours and that Nsoma sustained injuries on the face.

“Police in Lusaka received a report of Assault AOBH in which Lawrence Nsoma, aged 34 years of Chelstone Green, who is also a general manager at Memorial Park, reported that he was assaulted by a person who he identified as Miles Sampa. The complainant sustained injuries on the face and a stick is alleged to have been used in the act. The incident is reported to have occurred at the accused person’s home in Nyumba Yanga at 20:30 hours on May 30, 2020,” stated Katongo.

“Later around 23:00 hours the same day, police received a report of criminal trespass from Mr Miles Sampa, who alleged that six people went to his home and harassed his workers. Investigations have been instituted in both matters.”

Efforts to get a comment from Sampa proved fertile as his phones were off by press time.