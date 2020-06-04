President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (left) speaks during 1st Extradordinary Inter-Sessional Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Organisatin of African ,Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) at State House in Lusaka on Wednesday,June 3,2020. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2020

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is soliciting cancellation or debt relief amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a press briefing at State House, President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe announced that Head of State called for mobilization of resources from local and international community.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has made an intervention statement at the first ever virtual extraordinary intersessional Summit of the Heads of States and government of the organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). The President who was speaking at State House today said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruptions to lives worldwide like other all OACPS member states, Zambia has not be spared recording 1062 cases and seven deaths reported as at 28th May,2020,” Chipampe told journalists.

“But the President has also made some interventions and recommendations. Some of the recommendations that President has made include; soliciting for debt relief or cancelation for all OACPS member states, establishing of a virtue platform for sharing best practices and measures on the fight against COVID-19. Enhancing research and local development of vaccination and cure of COVID-19. Adequately mobilizing resources from local and international community and lastly directing our respective Ambassadors and representatives in Brussels to lobby for enhanced support from the European Union.”

Chipampe said the leaders that attended the summit condemned the killing of George Floyd and called for an end to racism.

“The virtual summit was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados, Prime Minister Kausea Natano from Tuvalu, Prime minister of Papua James Marape. President of Gambia Adama Barrow, Prime minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness. President of the Congo Brazzaville Denis Nguesso. President of the Republic of Seychelles Danny Faure, President of Guinea Bissau Umaro Embalo,” said Chipampe.

“And also, there were cooperating partners who attended the virtual summit who include; the United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres, President of the European Council His Excellency Charles Michel. President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime minister of Norway Erna Solberg. Prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Prime Minster of Australia Scot Morrison. At the same summit, the leaders condemned the killing of George Floyd in the United States of America and are unified that racism should come to an end. The leaders as well agreed that to defeat COVID-19 there is need for solidarity by the whole world the meeting was chaired by the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.”