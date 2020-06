MINISTRY of Defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale is accountable to the public and he is wrong to be dismissive of queries regarding published photographs exposing his links with questionable characters, says Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) president Rueben Lifuka. On Monday, Mwale said he did not need to dig deeper into understanding the questionable character of...



Log In Join Now This premium content is for ePaper subscribers.