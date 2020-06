Local National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba (l) and other party officials addresses journalists at his residence in Kabulonga, Lusaka on March 23, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

IF THERE was a lifestyle audit for leaders in PF today, I’m telling you, 90 per cent of them will be in prison, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has charged. And Kambwili has urged artists to continue speaking on behalf of Zambians and not to be intimidated by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo. Meanwhile, Kambwili has...