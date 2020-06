Local Lusaka Province party Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta with Sesheke MP Romeo Kang'ombe at Lusaka High Court during the ruling on the Sesheke Parliamentary Election petition on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has requested UPND members to lobby the Executive to withdraw Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019. In an interview, Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe said BRE held a meeting with six MPs, informing them of their desire to have the Bill withdrawn. But Kang’ombe said Nalikwanda UPND...