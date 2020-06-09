SOME staff members at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Mass Media Complex in Lusaka have tested positive to COVID-19.

In a statement, ZNBC corporate affairs manager Yvette Chanda said the affected employees had been isolated after tests contacted by officials from the Ministry of Health.

Chanda stated that more tests were still being conducted, urging the public to restrict visitations to the Mass Media Complex.

“We would like to inform members of the general public, our stakeholders and clients that we have recorded positive COVID-19 cases among our members of our staff at the Mass Media Complex in Lusaka. This follows routine tests that were conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the Mass Media Complex in Lusaka. The members of staff that tested positive have since been isolated after being contacted by officials from the Ministry of Health,” stated Chanda.

“More tests are being carried out on ZNBC staff that were exposed to the positive cases, to ascertain the extent of the infection at Mass Media Complex. In view of this, the Corporation is urging the public to only visit the Mass Media complex when it is necessary. As a Corporation, we will continue to implement the public health guidelines from the Ministry of Health including wearing of face masks, observing social distancing, hand washing and hand sanitizing. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country in March this year, ZNBC staff have been at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic by going into the field and covering COVID related stories.”