Local NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili arrives at the Drug Enforcement Commission offices in Lusaka for interrogations on September 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili says the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) should take interest in the syndicates involved in the procurement of drugs at the Ministry of Health. In an interview, Kambwili charged that Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his permanent secretaries were involved in the scandal. “There...