POLICE says Bars and Nightclub owners Association should ignore calls made by their secretary general Edmond Lifwekelo to reopen their businesses.

In a statement, Friday, police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that resuming operations without authorization from relevant authorities amounted to abrogation of the law.

“It has come to our attention that the Bars and Nightclub owners Association Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo is calling on proprietors of bars and Night Clubs to reopen their business premises, an act which would be against regulation number 10 of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22, as the restriction has not yet been lifted,” Katongo stated.

“It is in this regard that we are advising the owners of bars and night clubs to ignore the call by their Secretary General and remain patient so as to allow authorities guide them on when they should open their business premises. Resuming operation without authorization from relevant authorities amounts to abrogation of the Law, in this case provisions of Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22.”

Katongo urged bars and night club owners to be patient until the matter was amicably addressed.

“We do understand and appreciate concerns advanced by the bar owners and we wish to advise that abrogating the law would not be the best option to resolve their concerns. We therefore urge them to remain patient and find better ways of having their concerns addressed,” stated Katongo.

“The police and other stakeholders are still on the ground monitoring the situation and as an institution, the least thing we would want to see is being in confrontation with the people.

We reiterate our call for the bar and night club owners to remain patient as they have always been until their matter is amicably addressed.”