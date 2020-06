Local NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga (l) listens as UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango makes a submission during an NGOCC organised public discussion forum on political violence against women, on Friday, March 7, 2019 - picture by Thomas Mulenga

THE Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 must be withdrawn because it still contains several retrogressive proposals which undermine Zambia’s democracy, says NGOCC board chairperson Mary Mulenga. Speaking during a press conference in Lusaka, Thursday, Mulenga urged parliamentarians to withdraw the controversial piece of proposed legislation owing to its several anomalies and inconsistencies. “Tomorrow...