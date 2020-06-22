HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned youths planning to hold a demonstration today against doing so, saying those who will dare the State will have themselves to blame.

He said this yesterday during a handover ceremony of some modern housing units to the Zambia Police Service in Sakania, on the Copperbelt Province.

Kampyongo was accompanied by Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda, Chifubu PF member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi and other government and party officials.

He said he was aware of fake statements circulating on social media that the Police had authorized youths to demonstrate today.

Kampyongo warned the said youths to stay home, adding that those who would dare the State would have themselves to blame.

“I am aware that there are some statements circulating that the Zambia Police has authorized people to get on the streets. There are also some fake media stories circulating to the effect that the Ministry of Home Affairs has equally consented to those activities. My simple warning to the parents who know that their children would want to engage in these illegalities, keep these children home. And those children who don’t want to listen to their parents, we are giving you the guidance that stay at home on [June] 22 or even beyond, until such a time when we allow people to gather in large numbers,” Kampyongo said.

“Those who will dare the State will have themselves to blame. So Inspector General, you know what you will need to do best for the country. Activate your troops and make them ready to deal with any non law abiding citizens who want to take the law into their own hands.”

The Home Affairs Minister reminded officers not to marry foreigners.

“Inspector General [Kakoma Kanganja] these houses we are handing over to your officers today are very critical. As you know this area is a border area between the Republic of Zambia and our neighbouring country, the Democratic Republic of Congo. So this is a very strategic place. To you the officers, I think the call which was made by the honourable MP (Ng’ambi) sounded as a by the way or as a joke. But I re-echo his sentiments that we understand the temptations that go with operating at the border. Yes love has got no borders and love knows no colour but you, who are serving your nation as security personnel are restricted either way,” said Kampyongo.

“This support you are getting from your commander-in-chief and government is to motivate you, is to encourage you to do your work professionally. That’s the only way you can reciprocate to this gesture (the housing units). I am sure some of you were joining Zambia Police not even dreaming to live in decent accommodation like this.”

And the Chifubu member of parliament said President Edgar Lungu was transforming the nation, adding that his constituency had received a fair share of development.

“This place used to be a bush and today we see modern houses being built. I don’t think honourable minister, there is better motivation or morale for Zambia Police Service better than giving them modern houses this morning. I believe this is also going to be the case with all their family members. President Edgar Lungu is transforming the nation. And Chifubu has received a fair share of development,” Ng’ambi said.

He encouraged single officers not to marry foreigners.

“Honourable minister, these houses that you are going to handover, particularly if some of the officers are going to be single, I encourage you not to get married to the Congolese or from the border. Because under your service, it’s a serious offence for you to marry a foreigner. We want to encourage you to be Zambians and be patriotic,” said Ng’ambi.