THE Anti-Corruption Commission in Chirundu has arrested a Chiawa Local Court Magistrate and Clerk of Court for corrupt practices. The commission stated that Jackline Chiposhi, 47, and Tryson Lishosho, 56, both residents of Kafue Local Court Grounds, are jointly charged with one (1) count of Corrupt Practices by Public Officer Contrary to Section 19 (1) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st November 2018 and 30th December 2018, in Kafue District, Jackline...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.