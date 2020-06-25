NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says it is mischief of the worst kind for Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini to use the National Assembly to launder himself. And Kambwili says if Speaker Matibini can disrespect the Judiciary, no one can be expected to hold judges in high esteem. Meanwhile, Kambwili says it is an abuse of office and State resources for police to be arresting protesters, who notify them as prescribed by law, before holding such a procession. In an interview, Wednesday, Kambwili said in...



