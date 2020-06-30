THE Ministry of Health says it has removed all check-points on major highways out of Lusaka to stop person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. And the Ministry says it is still working on modalities of giving health workers that are at the front-line of the fight against COVID-19 incentives which President Edgar Lungu promised them. Recently, some health workers who sought anonymity told News Diggers that they had abandoned their posts because they had not yet been paid. When contacted on this revelation, however, Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abel Kabalo announced...



