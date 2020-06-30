Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Southern Sun Hotel on September 11, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini erred in interpreting the law, as that is a preserve of the Constitutional Court. And LAZ says there is no law that gives the Standing Orders Committee the power to extend a Bill that has lapsed. In an interview, LAZ president Eddie Mwitwa said that the Constitution clearly indicated that the ConCourt had the mandate to interpret the Constitution. “The issues of the Speaker and the ConCourt, I mean, we have given the matter some...