GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala says it is time Zambians rose up to reclaim their country because the PF has torn the it apart and pushed citizens against the wall. Commenting on last Monday’s bush protest organized by satirical singer Fumba Chama, alias Pilato, musicians B-Flow and Maiko Zulu, among several other youths, Changala urged ordinary Zambians to finally rise up and reclaim the country’s lost freedoms. He observed that PF had destroyed national institutions, clamped down on a free press, stifled the Judiciary and sabotaged the country’s parliamentary system, which...



