Jean Kapata gives a prayer of faith at Michael Chilufya Sata's memorial service at Catholic Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka on October 28, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says government currently has no control over Zambians selling their land to foreigners because the Land Act allows citizens to do so. And Kapata says government is waiting for advice from its lawyers on whether or not to repossess the 4,000 hectares of land, which was given to Indians, who later decided to sell it to the Chinese. Speaking when she featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Kapata said government had no control over Zambians selling their land to foreigners. “You know, the Land...