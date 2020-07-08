WE WILL continue probing President Edgar Lungu’s personal dealings with questionable characters like Belarussan businessman Alexander Zingman because the Head of State carries Zambia’s image and uses taxpayers’ money, says UPND national youth chairperson Likando Mufalali. In an interview, Mufalali said President Lungu ought to exercise maximum levels of restraint and caution when choosing his associates because he projected the country’s image. “We will continue probing the dealings of the President. What are these deals that are not coming forward? We must know because the money that is being used...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.