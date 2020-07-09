NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says Zambia has now become a laughing stock due to the PF’s continued push to remain in power. And Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa says Vice-President Inonge Wina failed to provide clear answers on her claim that the enactment of the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2019 would curb violence and strengthen the rule of law. Commenting on last week’s Vice President Question Time where Vice-President Inonge Wina said that the discrimination on the application on the rule of law...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.