Former Attorney general Abyudi Shonga State Counsel has been elected new Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president. Shonga was contesting the LAZ presidency against a female competitor Mutumu Nzala Mwape, who was seeking to become the second female head of the organisation after Linda Kasonde, who left the position for Eddie Mwitwa. Like Kasonde, who is now heading Chapter One Foundation, Mwitwa did not re-contest the seat after serving one two-year term, leaving room for Shonga to win a tightly contested race at the LAZ elective general assembly in Livingstone,...



