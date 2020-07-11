UNITED States Embassy Chargé d’Affaire David Young says it is unfortunate that in Zambia today, it is frowned upon to say anything critical about government or leaders without risking being censored or threatened with arrest. And Young has condemned Kabwe Central PF member of parliament for threatening to break protesting youths’ bones. Speaking during a digital American Independence day celebration held by the American embassy on July 4, Young noted that anyone who occupies public office should be willing to be criticized; fairly and unfairly. Below is a transcript on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.