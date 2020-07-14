THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) says the harassment and threats of violence on broadcasting stations is unfortunate. In a statement, Monday, IBA Director General Josephine Mapoma said complaints or any misgivings about media coverage must be made to the station within three months of the broadcast. “The IBA has reiterated its position that harassment and threats of violence on a broadcasting station is unfortunate. The Authority’s position has always been that persons should follow laid down procedures of registering their grievances about any broadcast material with which they are aggrieved....



