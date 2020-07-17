State House special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe addresses journalists at State House on February 19, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

STATE House says it has initiated diplomatic engagement with the Government of Rwanda to deal with allegations linking President Edgar Lungu to a rebel movement in that country that claims to have received funding from the Zambian leader to overthrow President Paul Kagame’s regime. In a statement, Thursday, President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe said State House was concerned that the public in Zambia had escalated speculation around allegations linking President Lungu to terrorist financing in Rwanda, despite his office refuting the claims. “State House...