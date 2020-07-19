Vice President Inonge Wina after receiving a cheque worth K 60,000 towards the reconstruction of City Market from Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila on behalf of the ruling Party today at DMMU Offices. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu will soon furnish Parliament with details of how mechanisms being put in place to address the issue of civil servants being indebted to financial institutions will be implemented. And Vice-President Wina says a huge number of councillors are joining the PF after resigning from the UPND because of high levels of intolerance in the opposition party. She said this during the Vice-President’s Question Time in Parliament, Friday morning. Chimwemwe Independent member of parliament Elias Mwila asked how prepared government was to...