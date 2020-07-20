A suspected PF cadre being taken to Kabwata police Station after he was apprehended at Lusaka Magistrates Court premises when Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya appeared on July 16, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA may end up degenerating into a civil war if government fails to stop the violence being perpetuated by its cadres, warns UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda. And Imenda has warned the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) to be mindful of their news reports, saying the national broadcaster and its staff could be cited for promoting hate speech if conflict erupted. In an interview, Imenda charged that the State was sponsoring its cadres to engage in terrorist activities where innocent citizens were being brutalised as the Zambia Police Service...