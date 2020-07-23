NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) youth chairman Charles Kabwita says the reason why young people, especially members of the ruling party, are violent is because government has not created the jobs which were promised. Reacting to PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s remarks that youths who engage in political violence are foolish, Kabwita said it was the leadership that was foolish for having lied to the people of Zambia. “The only reason youths have resorted to becoming violent is because these leaders who are in government today have failed to fulfill...



