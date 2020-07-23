Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba, flanked by member of the management Brebner Changala (l), addresses journalists at Kapingila House in Lusaka on July 22, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

OUR Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) says President Edgar Lungu has lamentably failed to deal with various governance issues like corruption in Zambia. And OCIDA has wondered whether President Lungu’s conscience is allowing him to mutilate the Constitution. Speaking during a press briefing at Kapingila House, Wednesday, OCIDA management committee chairperson Gilbert Temba said President Lungu had failed to act against corruption. “Mr President, you are on record when you publicly acknowledged and admitted to the scourge of corruption in your government. To help you deal with this cancer such institutions...