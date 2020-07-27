SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini has given a go-ahead to Kapiri Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanley Kakubo to move a motion to censure Bowman Lusambo. According to a letter from the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly dated July 16, 2020, Kakubo wants Lusambo censured for using unpalatable language when he described the opinions of youths as “stupidity” and “stinking nonsense”. “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 26th June, 2020 in which you sought to move the motion below on the...



