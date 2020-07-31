Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter president Rueben Lifuka has expressed concern over President Edgar Lungu’s double standards in treating erring ministers. And Lifuka says if President Lungu’s intention was to protect government’s image, he should also dismiss his corruption-accused ministers. In a statement to News Diggers, Thursday, Lifuka said the offence which former General Education Minister David Mabumba committed was nothing different from what his Chiefs and Traditional Affairs counterpart Lawrence Sichalwe did when he circulated a pornographic video last year. Lifuka, however, said Mabumba’s actions could not be excused...