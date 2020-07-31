TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) Chapter president Rueben Lifuka has expressed concern over President Edgar Lungu’s double standards in treating erring ministers. And Lifuka says if President Lungu’s intention was to protect government’s image, he should also dismiss his corruption-accused ministers. In a statement to News Diggers, Thursday, Lifuka said the offence which former General Education Minister David Mabumba committed was nothing different from what his Chiefs and Traditional Affairs counterpart Lawrence Sichalwe did when he circulated a pornographic video last year. Lifuka, however, said Mabumba’s actions could not be excused...
