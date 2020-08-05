UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says it’s not the UPND that is losing when the PF wins elections, but the people of Zambia, adding that citizens will continue losing until they “stand up to the nonsense like Malawians did when their election was stolen” And Hichilema says he is having sleepless nights because he is thinking of how God will allow him to takeover the country’s leadership so that he can take away the people’s suffering. Meanwhile, Hichilema says President Edgar Lungu is the one spreading COVID-19 as evidenced by the...



