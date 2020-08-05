THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) did not submit expenditure returns to the Office of the Accountant General in amounts totalling US$1,200,000 from the sale of Mukula logs. And the Report disclosed that the corporation paid K 4,560,947 towards electricity bills for former institutional houses. According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, US$5,474,914 was realized from the sale of Mukula logs. “On 17th...



