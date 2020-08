FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Zindaba Soko says it is too early to state whether or not he will be adopted for the Chipata Central seat in next year’s general elections. In an interview, Soko said he was not campaigning in the area but merely having meetings, which has so far been a success. “I can’t say that [I’ll be adopoted] now it is too early. I just went for meetings. In the future I will be able to announce officially. For now, I just...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.