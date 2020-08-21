Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenye says it is sad that government officials have a tendency of defending the corrupt. Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s recent remarks that the corruption fight was political and that investigative wings were targeting to remove him from office, Mwenye said there was no need to fear the ACC if one had not stolen. “It is very sad that every time we hear our government leaders talk about corruption, they are defending the corrupt and attacking those who are fighting corruption. Instead of protecting our money...