Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya addresses journalists at the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Danny Kalyalya with immediate effect.

And President Lungu has appointed Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia Governor.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has also appointed Ministry of National Development and Planning Director in charge of development and planning, Mike Masiye as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, in charge of Finance and Economic Development, taking over from Mvunga.

In a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the president wished Kalyalya well in his future endeavors.

And President Lungu further wished Mvunga and Masiye the best in their new roles.