DEFENCE Minister Davies Chama says even if the opposition UPND and NDC fielded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming Mwanasbombwe and Lukashya by-elections, they would still be defeated by the ruling party. And Chama says Hichilema should start keeping track of his losses because he is guaranteed another one in next year’s general elections. In an interview, Chama said it did not matter whether the opposition had one candidate in the forthcoming by-elections because they would still be defeated. “Whether they field one candidate or not, they will be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.