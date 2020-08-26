UPND elections chairman Gary Nkombo says the party has rejected pronouncements by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that there should be no campaigns in the forthcoming Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections. And Nkombo says the party has adopted Davies Mulenga and Sunday Maluba for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections, respectively. Speaking during a press briefing, Tuesday, Nkombo explained that the party would conduct campaigns while adhering to COVID-19 health regulations. “The ECZ have been making pronouncements that are undesirable. Judge (Esau) Chulu, time has come for you, sir, to be...



