PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says there is no alternative to the PF because the ruling party remains the people’s choice. And President Lungu says he will not tolerate any anarchy or criminal behavior within and outside the PF. Speaking when he opened the PF’s Muchinga provincial conference, Saturday, President Lungu said the opposition had continued to specialise in propaganda by alleging that the PF was corrupt, which had been already rejected by the Zambians. He said Zambians were eagerly awaiting 2021 so that they could give PF another vote of confidence....



