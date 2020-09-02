SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe says it’s illogical to ask State House why the 2019 Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends report has not been released by the Financial Intelligence Centre because it is not President Edgar Lungu’s job to supervise the centre. Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says the report is being withheld because government officials are trying to conceal their corrupt activities. An investigation has revealed that the 2019 Money Laundering Trends Report may not be released anytime...



