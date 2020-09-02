FORUM for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi says it’s sexist for UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to suggest that “what goes well with beans is Legana sausages”. And Nawakwi says Hichilema should speak out on his shares in the state owned companies, saying she will continue talking until her death. Following the Hot FM radio programme where Hichilema confronted Nawakwi for “telling lies about privatisation”, the UPND leader took to social media stating that what goes well with beans (lies) is Legana sausages. But speaking when she featured on...



