The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has reported a sharp decline in the overall number of suspicious financial transaction reports, but with a record high loss of money from laundering activities. And the centre has reported that the major drivers for generation of proceeds of crime in Zambia is corruption associated with public procurement. Meanwhile the Centre has told of a case where a law firm helped in the laundering of K10 million earned from a corrupt government tender and another case of public officials who embezzled K4 million after manipulating...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.