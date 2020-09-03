THE United Nations (UN) in Zambia says there is no registration fee for citizens registering as potential beneficiaries of the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Transfer programme (ECT). In a statement, UN Zambia national information officer Mark Maseko condemned attempts by criminals to delay the programme. He urged members of the public to beware of fraudsters soliciting money in return for the promise of a future payment under the same UN-funded programme. “The UN in Zambia has noted with concern recent media reports on the COVID-19 ECT. This is a government programme,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.