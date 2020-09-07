MMD president Nevers Mumba says President Edgar Lungu should apologise to Zambians for being the cause of the country’s economic downfall as he addresses the nation next Friday during the opening of the final session of Parliament. In an interview, Mumba urged President Lungu to use his last Parliament address ahead of next year’s polls to apologise to citizens because the PF government had failed to live up to their promises of improving the economy. He insisted that the PF had failed to run the economy and that there was...



