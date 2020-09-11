TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has warned that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Trends Report risks becoming one of the valueless reports which are intended to give a mimicry of a functioning government. And TI-Z says government has not handled the illegality surrounding Mukula in an appropriate manner and it is clear that there is a lot of money laundering linked to this trade. In a statement, Thursday, TIZ president Rueben Lifuka asked FIC to make a decision whether to serve those in power or members of the public. “We want...

To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe