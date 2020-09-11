TIZ Chapter president Reuben Lifuka speaks during the launch of the 2019 Zambia bribe payer's index report at Government Complex in Lusaka on September 18, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has warned that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Trends Report risks becoming one of the valueless reports which are intended to give a mimicry of a functioning government. And TI-Z says government has not handled the illegality surrounding Mukula in an appropriate manner and it is clear that there is a lot of money laundering linked to this trade. In a statement, Thursday, TIZ president Rueben Lifuka asked FIC to make a decision whether to serve those in power or members of the public. “We want...