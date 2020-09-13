GENERAL Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga says non-examination classes will reopen on September 21, 2020 to give parents enough time to prepare while examination classes will begin lessons next Monday. And Dr Wanchinga, who is also acting Higher Education Minister, says universities and colleges will reopen on September 28, 2020. Meanwhile, the minister has appealed to learning institutions to come up with workable payment plans for fees for parents with financial difficulties. Dr Wanchinga was speaking at a media briefing to give guidance on school reopening following President Edgar Lungu’s order....



