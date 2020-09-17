CRIMINALS have attacked and robbed SHI and Yan Copper Mining Company in Mkushi of Central Province and fled with property worth over K90,000, including K40,000 cash. The criminals also beat up mine staff found at the company, including three Chinese. Central Province Police Commissioner Chola Katanga disclosed in an interview to News Diggers! that the robbery took place Tuesday evening. “Aggravated Robbery O.B#13275/20. Reported on 16/09/20 at 01:00 hours and occurred between 15/09/20 at 23:00 hours and 16/09/20 at 00:30 hours at SHI and Yan Mining Company at Mkushi Copper...



