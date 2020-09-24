MINISTRY of Labour permanent secretary Chanda Kaziya has urged Zambian workers not to allow foreign companies to abuse them in the name of protecting jobs. And the permanent secretary has advised workers to always report employers flouting labour laws so that appropriate action is taken as opposed to “going to the police when you are sick”. Kaziya on Sunday visited Sinoma Cement Plant in Lusaka where he freed over 700 workers who were being quarantined against their will at the premises for fear of spreading COVID-19. In an interview, Kaziya...



