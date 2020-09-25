THE Ndola High Court has sentenced a 65-year-old man of Luanshya to 20 years imprisonment with hard labor for defilement. In this case, Kafula Sinkala was charged with defilement of a girl under the age of 16 contrary to the Laws of Zambia. It was alleged that Sinkala defiled an 11-year-old girl in Luanshya in 2017. When the matter came up for sentencing, Ndola High Court Judge in-charge Emelia Sunkutu said she was supportive of the charge against the convict and he was properly convicted by the lower Court. “This...
