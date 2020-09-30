NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says Konkola Copper Mines, under the leadership of Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu, has become a cash cow for the PF. And Kambwili has challenged Milingo to exonerate himself and explain the fraud allegations levelled against him Meanwhile, Kambwili has urged President Edgar Lungu to urgently address the controversial tenders awarded to PF cadres by issuing a comprehensive statement to clear the air. At a briefing, Tuesday, Kambwili said the awarding of a contract worth $1.6 million for the supply of Heavy Fuel Oil...



