AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Katambo says the country has been hit by an African Migratory Locust outbreak in Central, Southern, and Western Provinces. And Katambo says the government is concerned about this outbreak as it has great potential to disrupt the 2020/2921 agricultural season thereby affecting household and national food security. Speaking when he rendered a ministerial statement to Parliament, Tuesday, Katambo also said the Ministry of Finance had released K16 million for his ministry to control the spread of the Locusts. “I wish to inform the House and the nation...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.