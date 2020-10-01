PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says it is only a matter of time before he constitutes a commission of inquiry into the controversial privatisation process. And Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe says setting up a commission of inquiry into privatisation will help to find out what transpired during the process, which concluded two decades ago. Speaking when he received a petition from students at State House, Thursday, President Lungu announced that he would soon constitute a commission of inquiry delving into the privatisation process, adding that the matter needed...
Menu